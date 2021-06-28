Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issued By Wedbush

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBAN. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 55,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,186 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 505.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,131,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,262 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

