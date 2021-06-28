Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Lifted by Analyst

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $37.59 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,861 shares of company stock worth $10,153,773. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,810 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Atreides Management LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $3,246,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.