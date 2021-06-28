Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Boosted by Wedbush

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Accenture in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Shares of ACN opened at $294.66 on Monday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $297.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.24. The company has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Accenture by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 146,413 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

