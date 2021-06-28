Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Issued By Wedbush

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

CFG stock opened at $47.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after acquiring an additional 716,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

