QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Sold by Harspring Capital Management LLC

Harspring Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,591 shares during the period. QAD comprises about 2.5% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of QAD worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in QAD by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of QAD by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of QAD by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QAD alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on QADA. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA traded up $13.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.82. 58,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,080. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QAD Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 135.85 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.