QS Investors LLC Acquires 14,900 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Textainer Group worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 83,402 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 124.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 231,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 57,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGH opened at $34.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

