QS Investors LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $152.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

