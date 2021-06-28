QS Investors LLC Acquires 18,000 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Owens & Minor worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $244,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $438,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,589 shares of company stock worth $6,018,513. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.