QS Investors LLC Acquires 804 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

Shares of CTAS opened at $378.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.64. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $254.07 and a twelve month high of $379.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.