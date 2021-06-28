QS Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $213,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $79.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

