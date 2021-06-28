QS Investors LLC Boosts Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,186,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Owens Corning by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after acquiring an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OC opened at $96.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $53.38 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

