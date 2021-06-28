QS Investors LLC Buys 22,400 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CI Financial worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,942,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,803,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,557,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,467,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

CIXX stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $18.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

