QS Investors LLC Buys 24,280 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Titan International worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth $4,984,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

TWI stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

