QS Investors LLC Buys 2,841 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after buying an additional 407,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $160,777,000 after purchasing an additional 360,988 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $116,385,000 after purchasing an additional 90,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $96.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $96.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

