QS Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 62,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

