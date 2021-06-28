QS Investors LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of National Health Investors worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NHI. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.75%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

