QS Investors LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,179,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 768,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $74.50 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

