QS Investors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $131.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

