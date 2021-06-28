QS Investors LLC Increases Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Masonite International worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Masonite International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after acquiring an additional 434,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,869,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR opened at $111.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.57. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.