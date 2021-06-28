QS Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.23% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAFC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $606.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on HAFC. Jonestrading began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.