QS Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 38,122 VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in VEREIT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in VEREIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in VEREIT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in VEREIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.