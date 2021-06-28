QS Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 403.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,290 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

