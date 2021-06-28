QS Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Teradyne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teradyne by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TER has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.
Teradyne Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
