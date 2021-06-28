QS Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after buying an additional 392,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,688,000 after buying an additional 107,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,655,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,136,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,290,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.22%.

Several analysts have commented on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

