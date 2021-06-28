QS Investors LLC Reduces Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

QS Investors LLC cut its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,251 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ALLETE worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALE opened at $70.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

ALE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

