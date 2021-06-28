QS Investors LLC Reduces Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

QS Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $78.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

