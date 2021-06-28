QS Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 140,146 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $82.03 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,681 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.