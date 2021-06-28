QS Investors LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CM stock opened at $116.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.80. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

