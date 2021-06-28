QS Investors LLC Sells 2,673 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Agree Realty worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Agree Realty by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $71.75 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.