QS Investors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $288.54 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

