QS Investors LLC Sells 9,739 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $60,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 735,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,875,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $494,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

NYSE NOC opened at $373.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

