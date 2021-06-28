Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $91,766,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,972,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

