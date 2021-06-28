Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 6,783 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 135.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after acquiring an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after acquiring an additional 229,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,073,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,481,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

WCN stock opened at $120.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.32 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.26.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.