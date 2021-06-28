Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 24,522 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $207.48 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.