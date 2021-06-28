Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.92 and last traded at $65.70. 8,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 421,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.34.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Get Quanterix alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $214,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $103,537.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,156 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,708,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.