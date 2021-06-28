Quantis Network Market Cap Tops $13,617.22 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Quantis Network has a market cap of $13,617.22 and $32.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00125549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00164346 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,197.78 or 0.99889842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.