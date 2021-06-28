Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in June

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Quaterra Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.21. 187,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,945. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17. Quaterra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Get Quaterra Resources alerts:

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Quaterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.