Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in June

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.15 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS QUTIF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

