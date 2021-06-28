Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,396,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,204 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Qurate Retail worth $63,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $13.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,373,033.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,283,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 820,034 shares of company stock worth $11,096,097. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.