Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
RADLY remained flat at $$5.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08. Raia Drogasil has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.06.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.