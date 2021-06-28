Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Down 95.5% in June

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.7 days.

Shares of RAIFF stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.53. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.