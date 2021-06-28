Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.05. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.84. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAIFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.