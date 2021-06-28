Rainicorn Achieves Market Cap of $5.38 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and $25,659.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00044836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00123943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00164408 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,221.48 or 0.99848489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

