Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 26,384 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,384 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 7.53% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 616.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PICB opened at $29.12 on Monday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.