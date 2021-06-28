Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 64,324 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,324 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after buying an additional 875,893 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.65 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

