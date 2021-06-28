Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $211.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.81. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

