Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 1,146 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $112.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

