Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 189,542 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 477.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,542 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.20% of Trex worth $20,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $100.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.