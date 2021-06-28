Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 3,010 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $102.30 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

