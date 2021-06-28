Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 8,230 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $20,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $783.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 171.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $749.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

